Kendall and Kylie Jenner have settled their differences days after the duo left their fans concerned over their moments of tension in the recent series of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians".



Fans had a sigh of relief after Kylie shared a video on social media, confirming that their relationship remains unaffected by the recent episode.



Kendall is one of the world’s highest-paid models, while Kylie is a defining figure of the social-media landscape.