Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020

Kendall Jenner got candid about mental health woes in what has truly been a challenging year for all of us.

On Thanksgiving 2020, the supermodel taught her fans major life lessons from her personal experiences.

"In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love," wrote Kendall to her 30 million followers.

Kendall’s tweet was soon flooded with support from her fans and followers.

She replied to one writing, "I am grateful to have you!" The supermodel added to another user, "Your support means the world."

Kendall has always been candid about suffering anxiety. She earlier revealed having a major panic attack before she hit the ramp during a fashion show.