Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner articulates thoughts on her battle with mental health woes in 2020

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Kendall Jenner's tweet was soon flooded with support from her fans and followers

Kendall Jenner got candid about mental health woes in what has truly been a challenging year for all of us.

On Thanksgiving 2020, the supermodel taught her fans major life lessons from her personal experiences.

"In this past year I've found it hard to keep my spirits up at times and have struggled a bit with my mental. What gets me through it is gratitude! Be thankful today for what you have! Sending love," wrote Kendall to her 30 million followers.

Kendall’s tweet was soon flooded with support from her fans and followers.

She replied to one writing, "I am grateful to have you!" The supermodel added to another user, "Your support means the world."

Kendall has always been candid about suffering anxiety. She earlier revealed having a major panic attack before she hit the ramp during a fashion show.  

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares's romance comes to an end
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘super excited to decorate for Christmas’

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'

Lady Gaga's pearls of wisdom for fans dealing with pain: 'My heart is with you'
'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'

'Prince Charles found Camilla's habit of remaining happy in the shadows alluring'
Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage
UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession

UK charities shower Meghan Markle with support over valiant miscarriage confession
Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain

Royal family pulls apart this Christmas leaving Queen Elizabeth reeling in pain
Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?

Zayn Malik gives newborn daughter's first Thanksgiving a miss with Gigi Hadid?
Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Chrissy Teigen talks about falling into 'grief depression hole' after losing son Jack

Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances

Grammy chief Harvey Mason tries to address Justin Bieber's grievances
Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite

Meghan Markle's miscarriage ordeal may help royals reunite
Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Jennifer Aniston knocks at Justin Theroux's heart with her sweet post

Latest

view all