Princess Beatrice to follow in Eugenie's footsteps with recent move to Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice to have new royal home after Eugenie moved into Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage

Princess Beatrice is thinking of giving herself a new royal home after Princess Eugenie took over Meghan and Harry's old residence recently.

According to reports, Beatrice might be moving to Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, famously known as the residence of Kate Middleton and Prince William.



Until now, Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lived in St James's Palace, their first marital home after wedding in July.

Other royals who lived on the grounds of the Kensington Palace previously include Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.

Beatrice and her husband's plans of moving into the Ivy Cottage came afloat after Eugenie moved into Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage last week.

Eugenie decided to relocate before welcoming her first child due in early 2021.

Speaking about the move, a royal insider told The Sun, "Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return."