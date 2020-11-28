Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 28 2020
By
Web Desk

New report sheds light on Princess Diana's 'revenge dress'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 28, 2020

Netflix show "The Crown" has proved a huge hit despite all the criticism it has drawn from fans of the British royal family and experts. 

Focusing on the 1980s, the new season released on the streaming ginat earlier this month, delves into the marriage of Diana and heir to the throne Prince Charles, as well as Diana’s struggles with bulimia and both of their affairs.

It is not the first time that Diana’s life has been dramatized since her death at age 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the constant revisiting of her story piles on the pressure for William and Harry, whether they watch such shows or not, royal experts say.

In a latest article published in the Daily Telegraph  it has been revealed that the "The Crown" is likely to show the moment when Princess Diana had worn her famous 'revenge dress' in season five.

According to the publication wrote,  Diana’s outfit made fashion history when she wore it in July 1994 "on the evening that Prince Charles confessed his infidelity to the world".⁠

⁠It said the black and revealing dress, which defied all the codes of royal dressing, was a statement of freedom and independence.⁠

In the season five of show, Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin, according to the report.⁠


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to dive into ‘the small print’ during Megxit review: report
Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan

Kris Jenner turns out to be 'Home Alone' fan
Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report

Prince Harry irks royal fans for remaining tight-lipped over ‘The Crown’ row: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be ‘royal’ after 12 month review: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be ‘royal’ after 12 month review: report
Meghan Markle's friend supporting small business amid pandemic

Meghan Markle's friend supporting small business amid pandemic

Meghan Trainor finds Covid-19 pregnancy ‘spooky’

Meghan Trainor finds Covid-19 pregnancy ‘spooky’
Alicia Keys praised over BTS ‘Life Goes On’ cover on Twitter

Alicia Keys praised over BTS ‘Life Goes On’ cover on Twitter
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor's new look draws mixed reaction

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Ibni Arabi actor's new look draws mixed reaction
Cardi B hilariously throws shade at Offset’s ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection

Cardi B hilariously throws shade at Offset’s ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection
Jennifer Aniston crosses 35 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston crosses 35 million followers on Instagram

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ to be submitted as Pakistan’s official Oscars' entry

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ to be submitted as Pakistan’s official Oscars' entry
Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Sarah Khan’s Holy Grail beauty routine secrets

Latest

view all