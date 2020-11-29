Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 29 2020
Woman accuses Jonas Brothers of 'bullying' her

Sunday Nov 29, 2020

The Jonas Brothers have trouble knocking on their doorsteps after a woman accused them of being mean to her.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, per DNA India, were said to have bullied a black standup comedian and editor at The Onion.

In a series of tweets, the accuser spoke about the former Disney stars being mean to her during a Thanksgiving Day parade.

"Happy thanksgiving one time I was on a float in the macy's day parade with the Jonas Brothers and they were mean to me,” she said.

Posting a blurry photo, she went on to say: "I am this blur it was raining and I was being bullied by a band of lip syncing siblings, all in all a great experience.”

While she refrains from revealing details of their behavior, she goes on to say: "My dad hates the Jonas Brothers because he used to work in a hotel restaurant and Joe Jonas sent his food back 4 times.”

