Monday Nov 30 2020
Sajal Ali wins big at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards

Monday Nov 30, 2020

Pakistan's popular actress Sajal Ali achieved another milestone as she has been awarded for her contribution to film and Television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honours distinguished International and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment.

Receiving the award, Sajal said: "Assalamualaikum everyone, first of all I want to say that I am really honoured to be here with such amazing actors and amazing people."

Sajal Ali, wife of Ahad Raza Mir, also thanked her fans, saying: 'I really want to thank to all may fans for believing in me.'

She concluded: 'Thank you DIAFA."

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a clip of the event, showing her receiving the award.

Sajal Ali's smile was obvious as she received the award at a star-studded ceremony which was socially distanced due to Covid-19 pandemic. She opted for a gorgeous black outfit for the event , showing off her ethereal elegance and glam.

