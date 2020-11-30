Prince William, Kate likely to celebrate Christmas with Middleton family

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children are most likely to spend their Christmas with Middleton family as they may be left out of Queen’s celebrations who will be abiding by the coronavirus guidelines for the royal festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges may be left out of Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas festivities due to their young children.

According to reports, whether the royal Christmas celebrations are held at Sandringham estate or Buckingham Palace, Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 may miss out the festivities as the kids pose a high risk to Queen, 94 and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 99.

The Mirror reported that like rest of Britain, the Queen can also form a Christmas bubble consisting of no more than two other households.

Queen Elizabeth is finalizing her Christmas bubble.

Children are potentially considered a risk to their elderly grandparents as they unlikely to display severe symptoms of coronavirus if they were to get it.

The Cambridges, who had been celebrating the festive with the Queen for three consecutive years, will likely to spend this Christmas with the Middleton family in Berkshire.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward, wife Sophie and their two children likely to be Her Majesty’s 'bubble'

