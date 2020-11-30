Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 30 2020
Couldn't keep their hands off each other: ex-aide on Charles, Diana's love

Monday Nov 30, 2020

While Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship had been on the rocks for a majority of their marriage there was a point when they were goo goo eyed for each other.

According to royal commentator and former press secretary of the monarch Dickie Arbiter, it was the couple's tour to Australia in the early 1980s where their feelings were peaking as "they couldn't keep their hands off each other".

"I remember going on tour just after they got married in 1981 and she was the first Princess of Wales in about 80 years, so it was a big deal," he said in an appearance on The Royal Beat. 

Arbiter insisted that there was a feeling of "genuine love" for each other during the formative years of their marriage. 

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other. There was a relationship from the beginning. There was genuine love and happiness there." 

His comments shut down the notion that Prince Charles showed constant frustration to the late Diana in hit Netflix series The Crown. 


