Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William out in the cold amid Christmas bubble

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William's young kids considered potential threat to Queen Elizabbeth's health

Queen Elizabeth has asked Kate Middleton and Prince William to stay out of her Christmas celebrations this year and not be a part of the bubble amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen will celebrate this year's Christmas with a very small number of people, and that does not include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate and William's young kids, George, Charlotte and Louise are considered as potential threat to their aged great-grandparents which is why they won't be seen celebrating the occasion with the rest of the royal family.

This year the Queen, giving their usual Balmoral gathering a miss, will only be surrounded by one or two other members of the royal household.

"They will sort it out between them; it will be about what’s practical," a source informed the Daily Telegraph, adding that the potential risks surrounding young children who have been interacting with others at school would "clearly" be taken into consideration.

This means that the Cambridge family will spend the Christmas holidays with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, in Berkshire.

If this were to happen, Kate and William will have celebrated three Christmases with the Middletons in a row.

