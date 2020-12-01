Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to share 'crowded' Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie upon UK return

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to share Frogmore Cottage with more number of people than they expect after returning to the UK next year.

While their belongings may have been removed by Eugenie for now, Harry and Meghan still hold the ownership of their UK residence.

This means that they can demand Eugenie and Jack to pay the hefty cost of living on their regal land.

According to ITV Royal Rota hosts Lizzie Robinson and Chris Ship,"The thing we don't know about this is quite how the financial arrangements are between Eugenie and Jack and Harry and Meghan," Ship said.

"It could be 'have it on us' because we've got this nice big Netflix deal. Or it could be 'please pay us whatever pounds per month'.

"So this arrangement is going to be quite interesting," he added.

Robinson said that the couples will have to share the property whenever Harry and Meghan come to visit the UK next.

"The baby's due in the new year in the spring so you could end up with Harry and Meghan and Archie, and Eugenie and Jack and their baby all shacked up in there," she revealed.

