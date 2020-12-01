Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed further Pak-Turk project with 'Ertuğrul' producers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed further Pak-Turk project with 'Ertuğrul' producers

The joint venture between Pakistan and Turkey, with regards to production of entertainment projects, has taken the next step towards finalization after an agreement was signed recently, reports reveal.

According to journalist Maliha Rehman, the next steps have been taken following the agreement which was signed between TRT Film’s Dr Kashif Ansari and Tekdin Films—one of the producers of the hit Turkish historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

In the latest development, actors Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, TRT Film’s Dr Ansari and Chairman CPEC General Asim Saleem Bajwa were spotted together to take forward the collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier, Siddiqui had turned to his social media to announce that Tekdin Films, which is the name behind the hit series Ertugrul, will be working with TRT Films.

Adnan added that he along with Saeed will be overlooking "pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration".

"As millennials say; 'super stoked' to bring to you a partnership that transcends borders. Pakistan and Turkey have joined hands in a collaboration between Dr Kashif Ansari’s Ansari films, TRT films and Mr. Kamal Tekdin’s Tekdin Films to usher in a fresh era in Pakistani industry,” he wrote on his Instagram.

“The new venture has also got on board yours truly and Humayun Saeed as an extended arm, which means both of us will be taking care of all the pre, on-going and post production activities of this collaboration," he continued.

"For the uninitiated, Tekdin Films is the name behind the blockbuster Diriliş: Ertuğrul. I have always believed that art should be free from the shackles of international and geopolitical boundaries. This is my small step towards that,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy days with beau Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy days with beau Zayn Malik
Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police breaks up the scene

Rita Ora’s birthday bash comes to an abrupt end as police breaks up the scene
Rihanna in a relationship with longtime friend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna in a relationship with longtime friend A$AP Rocky
Prince Charles 'furious' over his ghastly depiction in Netflix series 'The Crown'

Prince Charles 'furious' over his ghastly depiction in Netflix series 'The Crown'
Prince Philip's past extra-marital flings come to haunt him back

Prince Philip's past extra-marital flings come to haunt him back

Prince Harry's son Archie blossoming in the US despite unexpected Megxit deal

Prince Harry's son Archie blossoming in the US despite unexpected Megxit deal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to share 'crowded' Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie upon UK return

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to share 'crowded' Frogmore Cottage with Eugenie upon UK return
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' director recalls getting smitten by Duchess's sheer aura

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' director recalls getting smitten by Duchess's sheer aura

Queen leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William out in the cold amid Christmas bubble

Queen leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William out in the cold amid Christmas bubble
Laverne Cox and friend fall prey to transphobic attack in broad daylight

Laverne Cox and friend fall prey to transphobic attack in broad daylight

Felicity Huffman to make comeback on screen after imprisonment in college admissions scam

Felicity Huffman to make comeback on screen after imprisonment in college admissions scam
Kelly Clarkson given sole custody of kids amid divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson given sole custody of kids amid divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Latest

view all