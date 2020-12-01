Mahira Khan treats fans with her childhood photo ahead of her birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan on Tuesday shared her childhood photo ahead of her 35th birthday and disclosed that December is her favourite month.



Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star posted her childhood picture apparently taken during the winter season and disclosed that December is her favourite month.

Mahira wrote, “Dear December, You know you’re my favourite. Don’t disappoint. Yours, X.”

In the stunning photo, Mahira can be seen sitting on a swing and flashing her eyes at the camera.



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after the actress shared it.

Mahira Khan, who recently visited the mountains and cold desert of Skardu alongwith her close friends, will be celebrating her 35th birthday on December 21.



