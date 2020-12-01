Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
Prince William to meet ‘The Crown’ cast despite being at odds with the show

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Prince William may soon be bumping into the star cast of a show he isn't completely thrilled about: The Crown.

Being the President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), the Duke of Cambridge will be part of next year’s show like he is every year.

However, the upcoming awards night will be made a bit more awkward for the royal as he will be met with the makers and stars of Netflix’s The Crown—a show which he is known to have unfavorable views about.

The new season of the royal drama had unleashed chaos and sent shockwaves down the royal family as it portrayed them in negative light and addressed a number of real-life incidents that are shaping an unpleasant public opinion of the monarchy.

William was earlier spotted near Claire Foy as well during the BAFTAs, who played the role of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the show.

While he barely noticed her, the actor, on the other hand, was evidently nervous and awkward seeing a member of the British royal family in the same room as her.

