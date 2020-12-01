Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 01, 2020

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

While looming controversy surrounding The Crown poses a great threat to Prince Charles’s public image, an expert believes he has nothing to worry about in regards to his future role as monarch.

The director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, Professor Philip Murphy, has high hopes for the future king and believes The Crown’s controversy cannot effect his popularity in any way.

He told Express UK, "There has been work going on to give him a more permanent role as the Queen gets older and may prepare to step down.”

"This backlash is a temporary thing as the Queen will still be around for a number of years to come and this current controversy will soon pass.”

"The monarchy is not a popularity contest. Regardless of what happens, he will become King when his mother dies.”

Mr. Philip concluded his point by adding, “He will carve out a new role for himself that is different from the Queen and will become an asset to the monarchy in his own way. Charles and Camilla will be accepted."

More From Entertainment:

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report
'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'

'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report
'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'

'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene
BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note

Nicki Minaj feature’s infant son’s voice in wholesome new voice note
Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage

Buckingham Palace lambasted on bland response to Meghan Markle's miscarriage
Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas sends love to ‘beautiful woman’ Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger

Millie Bobby Brown left in tears after 'disrespectful' experience with stranger
Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'

Jonas Brothers unveil their quarantine conundrums: ‘I always craved time'

Latest

view all