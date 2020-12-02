Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs

Bollywood superstars failed to beat Rhea Chakraborty in Yahoo's 2020 list of most-searched celebs.

Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra could not get the top slot in Yahoo's 2020 list of most-searched celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty piqued the curiosity of the netizens to top the list.

Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty has been famous after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Chakroborty, who was dating the late actor before his death, earned the top slot followed by another vocal celebrity Kangana Ranaut.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star Deepika Padukone grabbed their place in the list as her name also had come in the light of Rajput’s demise. She has currently been seen shooting in Mumbai with Siddharth Chaturvedi for their upcoming film.

While Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan have also been succeeded to get place in the list as both the stars have been crowd favourite.

Katrina Kaif got sixth position due to her fitness inspiration. Sara Ali Khan earned tenth with her witty remarks and jokes.

Have a look at the list below:

1. Rhea Chakraborty

2. Kangana Ranaut

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Sunny Leone

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Neha Kakkar

8. Kanika Kapoor

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan

10. Sara Ali Khan