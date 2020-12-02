Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty outclasses Bollywood's bigwigs to top 2020 list of most-searched celebs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 02, 2020

Bollywood superstars failed to beat Rhea Chakraborty in Yahoo's 2020 list of most-searched celebs.

Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra could not get the top slot in Yahoo's 2020 list of most-searched celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty piqued the curiosity of the netizens to top the list.

Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty has been famous after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Chakroborty, who was dating the late actor before his death, earned the top slot followed by another vocal celebrity Kangana Ranaut.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star Deepika Padukone grabbed their place in the list as her name also had come in the light of Rajput’s demise. She has currently been seen shooting in Mumbai with Siddharth Chaturvedi for their upcoming film.

While Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan have also been succeeded to get place in the list as both the stars have been crowd favourite.

Katrina Kaif got sixth position due to her fitness inspiration. Sara Ali Khan earned tenth with her witty remarks and jokes.

Have a look at the list below:

1. Rhea Chakraborty

2. Kangana Ranaut

3. Deepika Padukone

4. Sunny Leone

5. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Neha Kakkar

8. Kanika Kapoor

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan

10. Sara Ali Khan

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'

Billie Eilish: 'I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it'
Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children

Hailey Bieber holds the key to her husband's heart: Justin opens up about having children
Justin Bieber jokes about Brad Pitt in talks with Ellen

Justin Bieber jokes about Brad Pitt in talks with Ellen
Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis

Queen, Prince Philip to celebrate Christmas 'quietly' amid Covid-19 crisis
Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report

Royal family bound to silence by ‘never complain’ royal rule: report
'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'

'Queen enjoys getting hands wet in the sink'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might require rent from Princess Eugenie: report
Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report

Prince Charles plans to carve his own way in the royal fold: report
'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'

'Queen intends to reign for as long as she lives, wants to die with title'
‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene

‘Saved by the Bell’ finally deletes controversial Selena Gomez scene
BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s ‘Life Goes On’ makes history on Billboard Hot 100
Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Meesha Shafi teases new music in adorable birthday post

Latest

view all