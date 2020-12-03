Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus on why she sought divorce from Liam Hemsworth: 'Too much conflict'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Miley Cyrus takes a jab at Liam Hemsworth, 'I don't get off on drama or fighting'

Miley Cyrus is not the one to regret taking any decisions, be it as big as filing for divorce from longterm beau, Liam Hemsworth.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the former Disney star threw some serious shade at her ex-husband.

"There was too much conflict," she revealed.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," Cyrus said. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

However, she did add that she still loves Hemsworth too much. Talking about their fire-ravaged Malibu home together, which he recently sold, Cyrus said, "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she said.

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," the songstress added.

The couple was together for nearly a decade. They wed in 2018 and announced their split in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Candace Owens fires back at Harry Styles's recent response to 'Vogue' criticism

Candace Owens fires back at Harry Styles's recent response to 'Vogue' criticism
Prince William forces Kate Middleton to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances

Prince William forces Kate Middleton to copy Meghan Markle in public appearances
Megan Fox desperate to end divorce proceedings to start future with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox desperate to end divorce proceedings to start future with Machine Gun Kelly
'Prince William's stubborn streak leads him to reject Charles's old-fashioned ways'

'Prince William's stubborn streak leads him to reject Charles's old-fashioned ways'
Travis Scott to end 2020 with earnings amounting to $100 million

Travis Scott to end 2020 with earnings amounting to $100 million
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to live like formal citizens after losing royal status next year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to live like formal citizens after losing royal status next year
Selena Gomez reveals she 'feels like a warrior' after lupus surgery

Selena Gomez reveals she 'feels like a warrior' after lupus surgery
Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra as duo clocks in two years of marital bliss

Nick Jonas gushes over Priyanka Chopra as duo clocks in two years of marital bliss
Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir shower praise on Sajal Ali

Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir shower praise on Sajal Ali
Kim Kardashian's new photos tantalise Hailey Bieber and sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian's new photos tantalise Hailey Bieber and sister Khloe
Harry Styles pokes fun at his critic as he shares a hilarious post

Harry Styles pokes fun at his critic as he shares a hilarious post
Shakira stuns in latest picture

Shakira stuns in latest picture

Latest

view all