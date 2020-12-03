Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
Pakistani short film ‘Home1947’ wins big at South Asian Film Festival of Montréal

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

'Home 1947' s a restoration of the historic event through the perspective of those who experienced it 

HOME1947, a short film by SOC Films has bagged the prestigious Best Film [Short Documentary] Awards at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020.

The critically-acclaimed series by the two-time Academy Award winner digs deep into the stories of a number of people displaced during the 1947 partition.

The film is a restoration of the historic event through the perspective of those who experienced it firsthand.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, the Oscar winner wrote: “Excited to share the news that @soc_films critically acclaimed series HOME1947 has won the Best Film [Short Documentary] Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020. Kudos to the team!”

“HOME1947 is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan,” she added.

