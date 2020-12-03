Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 03 2020
All you need to know about Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley's controversial outing

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

NBA star Malik Beasley’s controversial outing with Larsa Pippen left the former’s wife, Instagram model Montana Yao taken aback.

A picture caused waves on the internet as the two were spotted hand-in-hand, raising questions on Malik's relationship status. 

Following the revelation, Montana took to Instagram to share her feelings, insinuating that she was unaware of her the two’s relationship.

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another," the mother of one wrote on her Instagram story. 

"Appreciate all the love y'all for real... Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

While neither Larsa nor Malik responded, a source told E! News that the model was aware of the basketball player’s relationship status but Malik played it off as though "him and Montana were ‘having issues and ending their marriage'".

"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the insider said. 

Since the news, the duo have been laying low but it seems that they have no plans of stopping themselves from seeing each other.

"Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over," the insider said. 

Regarding why Scottie Pippen's ex was willing to continue meeting Malik, the insider said that she "likes the attention and doesn't care how this makes her look".

Meanwhile, Larsa's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., 20, supposedly had something to say regarding the situation and took to Twitter to write, "Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here". 

