entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

BTS vocalist Jungkook is raising the bar as his hashtag #jungkook surpassed a whopping 25billion views on TikTok.

The milestone makes him the first person in the world to do so but get this he doesn’t even have a TikTok account.

Jungkook has three other hashtags to his name and it is not surprising that they have billions of views each. 

To name a few they are #jeonjungkook (5billion), #btsjungkook (1.2billion), and #jungkookie (1.2billion).

With a sum of over 30 billion views this means that the BTS singer is the most viewed individual on the video sharing platform.

Take a look:


