BTS' Jungkook becomes first to surpass 25bn views for hashtag on TikTok

BTS vocalist Jungkook is raising the bar as his hashtag #jungkook surpassed a whopping 25billion views on TikTok.

The milestone makes him the first person in the world to do so but get this he doesn’t even have a TikTok account.

Jungkook has three other hashtags to his name and it is not surprising that they have billions of views each.

To name a few they are #jeonjungkook (5billion), #btsjungkook (1.2billion), and #jungkookie (1.2billion).

With a sum of over 30 billion views this means that the BTS singer is the most viewed individual on the video sharing platform.



Take a look:



