Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana discussed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 03, 2020

Meghan Markle has been criticized by British media and royal experts  ever since she married to Prince Harry.

The criticism of the Duchess of Sussex intensified after she settled in California along with her husband and her son Archie.

Her supporters are often seen drawing comparisons between Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

They have been sharing clips from Diana's famous interview in which she opened up about why she thought she could never become Britain's Queen.  

In the interview when she was asked about becoming the Queen, Diana said"I would like to be  queen in people's hearts but I don't see myself being Queen of this country. I don't think many people will want me to be Queen."

She added: "Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I am a non-starter.

When asked why did she think so, Diana said, "because I do things differently. Because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work. I understand that.But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it.

Diana said, "they see me a threat of some kind and when asked to explain why is so she added "I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path I think it is strength that causes the confusion and the fear. "Why is she strong? Where does she get it from?Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Who do the public still support her?"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, Camilla go clubbing as England eases lockdown

Prince Charles, Camilla go clubbing as England eases lockdown

Sania Mirza shares adorable video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Sania Mirza shares adorable video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik
'Mank' starring Amanda Seyfried dives into controversy

'Mank' starring Amanda Seyfried dives into controversy
Prince Harry takes part in conversation about the environment

Prince Harry takes part in conversation about the environment

ARMYs prep epic birthday ads for BTS Jin’s birthday

ARMYs prep epic birthday ads for BTS Jin’s birthday
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks reveal they still have Covid-19 antibodies

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks reveal they still have Covid-19 antibodies
Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’

Prince Harry hounded for owning a 16 bath estate: ‘Practice what you preach!’
Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor

Photos: Queen Elizabeth is all ready to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle with royal décor
Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Ashley Graham reveals how she befriended Jennifer Aniston

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal

Prince Charles’s pal defends him amid ‘The Crown’ portrayal
Machine Gun Kelly posts expletive-laden tweet against publications siding with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly posts expletive-laden tweet against publications siding with Eminem
ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush

ARMYs swoon over BTS J-Hope’s celebrity crush

Latest

view all