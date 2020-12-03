Similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana discussed

Meghan Markle has been criticized by British media and royal experts ever since she married to Prince Harry.

The criticism of the Duchess of Sussex intensified after she settled in California along with her husband and her son Archie.

Her supporters are often seen drawing comparisons between Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

They have been sharing clips from Diana's famous interview in which she opened up about why she thought she could never become Britain's Queen.

In the interview when she was asked about becoming the Queen, Diana said"I would like to be queen in people's hearts but I don't see myself being Queen of this country. I don't think many people will want me to be Queen."



She added: "Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I am a non-starter.

When asked why did she think so, Diana said, "because I do things differently. Because I don't go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart not the head, and albeit that's got me into trouble in my work. I understand that.But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it.



Diana said, "they see me a threat of some kind and when asked to explain why is so she added "I think every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path I think it is strength that causes the confusion and the fear. "Why is she strong? Where does she get it from?Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Who do the public still support her?"