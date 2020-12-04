Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's divorce news came as 'a bolt from the blue' for her in-laws

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Meghan Markle's divorce with Trevor Engelson left her in-laws in deep state of agony 

Meghan Markle's sudden decision to file for divorce from ex-husband Trevor Engelson left her in-laws devastated for days.

The Duchess of Sussex's previous marriage to the New Yorker ended quite abruptly taking everyone around by surprise.

Meghan's in-laws had 'embraced her like a daughter’ and were particularly upset with her split, revealed her close friend to biographer Andrew Morton.

Morton wrote in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, “The sad news in the summer of 2013 came as a bolt from the blue.

“Everyone in their circle was genuinely shocked, none more so than Trevor’s parents David and Leslie who, according to a member of the Markle clan, had embraced her like a daughter.”

As it appears, Engelson was shocked himself after Meghan filed for divorce.

“It was such a surprise for Trevor that even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger ‒ the normally laid back New Yorker switching gear from his usual ‘hi bro, how’s it going’ to a cold fury when her name comes into the conversation," Morton added.

More From Entertainment:

Tristan Thompson expecting Khloe Kardashian to celebrate Christmas with him

Tristan Thompson expecting Khloe Kardashian to celebrate Christmas with him
Prince Philip's intense feud with Queen Elizabeth over major decision exposed

Prince Philip's intense feud with Queen Elizabeth over major decision exposed

Monarchy in danger after Queen Elizabeth's expenses soar through the roof

Monarchy in danger after Queen Elizabeth's expenses soar through the roof
Princess Eugenie copies Kate Middleton's iconic maternity style

Princess Eugenie copies Kate Middleton's iconic maternity style

Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian talent to the fore with new ambassadorial role

Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian talent to the fore with new ambassadorial role

Jennifer Lopez wins Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020

Jennifer Lopez wins Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to tie the knot in 2021? Here's the truth

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to tie the knot in 2021? Here's the truth
Jennifer Lopez wants people to praise women for their beauty without mentioning age

Jennifer Lopez wants people to praise women for their beauty without mentioning age
Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry still falls into the line of succession
Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans

Ayeza Khan's new photos in bridal avatar stun fans
Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube

Blackpink set to mesmerise fans with 'The Show' on YouTube
Kylie Jenner 'can't wait for Christmas'

Kylie Jenner 'can't wait for Christmas'

Latest

view all