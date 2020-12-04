Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 04 2020
Monarchy in danger after Queen Elizabeth's expenses soar through the roof

Friday Dec 04, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's annual expenditure, including travel and property maintenance, has left people fuming

Queen Elizabeth's years on the throne have come under hot waters after Buckingham Palace's expenditure sent showaves throughout Britain. 

The citizens of the United Kingdom have accused the monarchy of 'daylight robbery' for living a lavish lifestyle inside royal palaces on taxpayers' money.

Republican campaigners are enraged by how a £20million shortfall in money set aside by the Crown Estate for the 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace damaged everything, after the Covid-19 lockdown hampered the economy.

It has been reported that the annual amount spent on fancy trips by the royal household, including travel, hospitality and property maintenance rose by £2.4million or four percent this year!

Speaking on the matter, republican campaigner, Graham Smith, said this is a disgrace to the country!

“At a time when public sector jobs are being lost and services cut, these figures represent a disgraceful abuse of public money by the royals. There is no justification for spending a quarter of a million pounds on a trip to Africa or more than £200,000 to fly to Oman," he said.

“And they’re all at it. Thousands of pounds spent on junkets for Anne and Andrew, so they can attend sporting events. This is not public service, it’s daylight robbery," Smith added.

