Sajal Ali’s PDA-filled photo with Ahad Raza Mir wins hearts

Pakistani star Ahad Raza Mir shared a loved-photo with wifey Sajal Ali and the dazzling picture has won the hearts of their fans.



The celebrity couple received love and praises after the latter posted the PDA-filled photo.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared the snap with wifey with simple heart emoji caption.

The endearing post received thousands of hearts within no time.



The dazzling photo also caught the attention of Sajal and Ahad’s fellow showbiz star Hira Mani.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress dropped lovely comment saying “Allah nazre Bud Se bachaye Ameen (May Allah protect you from evil eyes. Ameen) mere piyari @sajalaly or mera piyara Ahad Hamesha khush raho Ameen (May you always keep smiling).

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir, while commenting on Sajal’s post, had said that he was proud of his wife.

“Proud of you,” Ahad wrote as he commented on Sajal’s Insta post where she announced she was awarded DIAFA award.