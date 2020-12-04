Dua Lipa touches on the hate female artists are met with 'especially in pop’

Dua Lipa has a bone to pick with pop music critics and the way they spew hate towards female artists.



The singer touched on these candid thoughts during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning and was even quoted saying, "As a female artist, especially in the pop genre, people immediately think you're manufactured … no one believes that you write these songs yourself.”

"We're met with so much more criticism in terms of like what we wear, what we're doing, what the performance looks like, how we're dancing, how we're singing, if we're singing.”

Before concluding, Lipa even touched upon the release of her newest album Future Nostalgia and the monumental success it’s gotten in UK charts. Currently the album has been featured in a number of esteemed publications and even has six Grammy nominations.

Regardless, Lipa never had excessive ambitions when curating the tracks. It was always about "creating an album that served as a form of escapism … making music that makes you want to dance, that makes you want to have fun.”

