Friday Dec 04 2020
Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish has officially announced plans for the reimbursement of ticket money due to the cancelation of her Where Do We Go? tour.

The news was announced over on Twitter and contains a letter from Eilish regarding the decision.

She began by explaining that while her team "tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although i know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."

Check it out below:


