BTS: RM, Suga make it to Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list

BTS continue to make strides and their most recent accomplishment is sure to give them even more recognition in the international market.

Just recently, Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters unveiled their Top 10 list and Suga and RM made the cut.

This accomplishment comes just days after BTS’s BE album took international media by storm and became a number 1 hit on Billboard’s 200.

This time around, the group’s most mellifluous vocalists have been cherry picked and added into the mix and the list showcases RM on third while Suga sits snuggly at number 9th.

Check it out below:



