Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS: RM, Suga make it to Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

BTS: RM, Suga make it to Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters list

BTS continue to make strides and their most recent accomplishment is sure to give them even more recognition in the international market.

Just recently, Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters unveiled their Top 10 list and Suga and RM made the cut.

This accomplishment comes just days after BTS’s BE album took international media by storm and became a number 1 hit on Billboard’s 200.

This time around, the group’s most mellifluous vocalists have been cherry picked and added into the mix and the list showcases RM on third while Suga sits snuggly at number 9th.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’

Jennifer Lopez bashes Botox rumors: “I don’t like needles’
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neutrality ‘may be tested’: report
Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans

Billie Eilish refunds ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour tickets to fans
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's new clip leaves fans intrigued
Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Mads Mikkelsen opens up after replacing Jhonny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's concerns with ‘blindsiding’ the royal family: report
'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

'Prince Charles had stopped seeing Camilla after he decided to marry Diana: report

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?

Why did Daniel Radcliffe break so many wands in Harry Potter sets?
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of her dog
Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

Billie Eilish leaves fans disappointed with latest statement

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

BTS’s Jin unveils new song ‘Abyss’ hours ahead of his birthday

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus apologises after using racial slur when supporting Harry Styles

Latest

view all