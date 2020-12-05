Miley Cyrus throws shade at Liam Hemsworth in a message to a couple on TikTok

Miley Cyrus made the day for two TikTok stars but also unleashed frenzy on social media by throwing shade at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

A TikTok couple posted a video on the platform that said they would tie the knot if Miley Cyrus commented on a video of theirs.

And the Wrecking Ball hit maker was completely on-board the plan as she decided to play cupid and give them what they want.

However, her comment didn’t go without some shade being thrown at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and their shortly-lived tumultuous marriage.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," wrote Cyrus alongside a skull, a black heart and an engagement ring emoji.

For those of you living under the rock, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December 2018 after an on-and-off relationship that last more than a decade. However, their marriage soon hit the rocks as they filed for a divorce only months later in August 2019.