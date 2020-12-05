Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus throws shade at Liam Hemsworth in a message to a couple on TikTok

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Miley Cyrus made the day for two TikTok stars but also unleashed frenzy on social media by throwing shade at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

A TikTok couple posted a video on the platform that said they would tie the knot if Miley Cyrus commented on a video of theirs.

And the Wrecking Ball hit maker was completely on-board the plan as she decided to play cupid and give them what they want.

However, her comment didn’t go without some shade being thrown at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and their shortly-lived tumultuous marriage.

"Hope it goes better for you two than it did for me," wrote Cyrus alongside a skull, a black heart and an engagement ring emoji.

For those of you living under the rock, Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in December 2018 after an on-and-off relationship that last more than a decade. However, their marriage soon hit the rocks as they filed for a divorce only months later in August 2019. 

