Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie not paying rent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Frogmore Cottage?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

Princess Eugenie not paying rent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are set to move into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Windsor home, are staying rent-free, royal experts believe.

According to Daily UK Express, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie believe Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be staying in their Windsor Castle rent-free.

"It feels weird to me because they only just paid it off," Fiorito said while speaking to Royally Obsessed.

Bowie said "I don't think that they're paying rent which is interesting.”

Princess Eugenie has reportedly 'loaned' the Frogmore Cottage according to a royal expert.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle's belongings were reportedly being moved out of Frogmore Cottage as the royal couple has handed over their Windsor home to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess is set to move into Frogmore Cottage ahead of the arrival of her first child.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

BTS’s Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS’s Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return
Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity

Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity
Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy
Prince William hinted at his feud with Prince Harry through a cryptic statement

Prince William hinted at his feud with Prince Harry through a cryptic statement

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she and Joe Alwyn are engaged

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she and Joe Alwyn are engaged
Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews PM Imran Khan

Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews PM Imran Khan
Letitia Wright berated after ‘dangerous’ anti-vaccination video

Letitia Wright berated after ‘dangerous’ anti-vaccination video
Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in unseen photo with Joe Jonas from pregnancy

Sophie Turner flaunts her baby bump in unseen photo with Joe Jonas from pregnancy
Matthew Perry releases apparel collection inspired by ‘Friends’ for COVID-19 relief

Matthew Perry releases apparel collection inspired by ‘Friends’ for COVID-19 relief

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares dismiss split rumours after being spotted together

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares dismiss split rumours after being spotted together
Angelina Jolie gets candid about her kids a during chat with whizz-kid Gitanjali Rao

Angelina Jolie gets candid about her kids a during chat with whizz-kid Gitanjali Rao

Latest

view all