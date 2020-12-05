Princess Eugenie not paying rent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who are set to move into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Windsor home, are staying rent-free, royal experts believe.

According to Daily UK Express, royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie believe Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be staying in their Windsor Castle rent-free.

"It feels weird to me because they only just paid it off," Fiorito said while speaking to Royally Obsessed.

Bowie said "I don't think that they're paying rent which is interesting.”

Princess Eugenie has reportedly 'loaned' the Frogmore Cottage according to a royal expert.

Earlier, there were reports that Harry and Meghan Markle's belongings were reportedly being moved out of Frogmore Cottage as the royal couple has handed over their Windsor home to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The Princess is set to move into Frogmore Cottage ahead of the arrival of her first child.