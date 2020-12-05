Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Monarchy weakening at a rapid pace after Prince Andrew and Harry’s scandals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 05, 2020

The future doesn't look to bright for the British royal family in light of the recent scandals that the Firm has weathered through during the past tumultuous year.

Republic CEO, Graham Smith is looking at the monarchy’s ‘desperate’ position in light of the recent controversies that have sullied the royal repute.

Talking to Express UK, Smith—head of an organization that campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy—said the family is in a difficult position after Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent exit from the family.

"Andrew’s demise and Prince Harry departure coming right on the back of each other put the monarchy in a difficult position because it is also in the decade that the Queen is likely to die,” he said.

"It leaves only William and Charles at the forefront, but they are not particularly interesting or inspiring, there is really no one else,” he went on to say.

"There has been some speculation about bringing Edward back to the fore, but most people can’t remember him who are under 40 and are uninterested. They are running out of the star cast and it is not looking like it is going to improve,” he continued.

"I think it just gives the sense of a fairly sharp decline in the monarchy as an institution. They are running out of people that are willing and able to represent the monarchy and the country,” he said.

"It shows that after the Queen there is no generation of the royals that even come close to commanding the level of support the Queen has. The Queen’s children and grandchildren are simply not in the same bracket as the Queen in terms of levels of support,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Kim Kardashian crosses 192 million followers on Instagram as her popularity grows

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years

Shawn Mendes secretly crushed on Camila Cabello for five years
Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive

Meghan Markle traveled on Royal Train with Queen — a perk Kate has yet to receive
Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth to miss Prince Harry the most on her first ‘lonely’ Christmas

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return

BTS Jimin overtakes Twitter with a blue haired return
Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?

Queen to get Netflix account after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry signed multi-million deal?
Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity

Olivia Colman donates signed script of ‘The Crown’ to Kate Middleton’s charity
Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy

Katy Perry claims sleep’s been a 'challenge’ with daughter Daisy
Prince William hinted at his feud with Prince Harry through a cryptic statement

Prince William hinted at his feud with Prince Harry through a cryptic statement

Princess Eugenie not paying rent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie not paying rent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for Frogmore Cottage?
Taylor Swift fans are convinced she and Joe Alwyn are engaged

Taylor Swift fans are convinced she and Joe Alwyn are engaged
Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews PM Imran Khan

Hamza Ali Abbasi interviews PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all