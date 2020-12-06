Ana de Armas moves in with Ben Affleck after selling off her California abode

Ana de Armas moved in at Ben Affleck's Los Angeles home after putting put her on the market

Things are moving quickly between Ben Affleck and his ladylove Ana de Armas ever since they started dating.

As revealed in multiple reports, Ana has moved in at her beau's Los Angeles home after putting put her Venice, California home on the market.

As revealed by a friend of Affleck, "Their relationship continues to be strong."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and de Armas "seem great," adding, "Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been traveling so she had not seen the kids for a while"

A friend of the couple revealed to the outlet, "He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work."