Sunday Dec 06 2020
Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Better Days’ track with Ant Clemons for ‘a glimmer of hope’

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons pair up to release a track that embodies “reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it" for "in fact, better days are ahead of us.”

The song came about after Clemons approached Timberlake with the concept, and up till now the duo have already performed it live for the Rock The Runoff virtual concert held by Stacey Abrams’s organization Fair Fight.

Ant Clemons touched on his true motivations behind releasing the track over on his Instagram and wrote, “Together with the help of my brother @justintimberlake we offer a glimmer of hope in the mist of the storm. “Better Days” is a song we wrote together as a reassurance to anyone that needs to hear it, that in fact better days are ahead of us. This song wouldn’t be possible without each and every person involved!"

Check it out below:



