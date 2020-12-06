Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

It must be no secret that the Kardashian, Jenner like to go all out for every event be it birthdays, Easter, anniversary, a big milestone and anything else in between.

Christmas celebrations in particular are not complete without one essential gift which comes from momager Kris Jenner.

She sends her kids a giant gingerbread house every Christmas which features all the names of the family members as well as pets if there are any. 

The giant gingerbread houses certainly look intricate and detailed but it also seems so hard to resist the big treat. 

Take a look: 





