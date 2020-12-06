BTS reveal their favorite ‘BE’ album song

BTS has a way with fans and their most recent confession regarding their favorite BE album song has ARMYs swooning.

They made this confession during their interview with MTV Fresh Out Live.

When the interviewer questioned the boys about the song that is near and dear to their heart, J-Hope hoped right in without a second to spare and revealed, “For me, Life Goes On.”

Despite the news being barely a day old, it has become iconic for ARMYs since J-Hope burst out into song and dance at the mere mention of the lyrics!

Even V agreed with his band mate and started the short sing-along session again.

Check it out below:



