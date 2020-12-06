Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS’s Jin reveals what he wants ARMY to take from ‘BE’ album: ‘We are all one’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

BTS’s Jin reveals what he wants ARMY to take from ‘BE’ album: ‘We are all one’

BTS’s Jin stole the show when he shed light on the one thing he hopes all ARMYs carry in their hearts from the very moment they hear BE tracks for the first time.

The singer told MTV Fresh Out Live, “One thing that I would like for fans to take away from this album is for them to know that we share the same emotions. Our day to day lives are similar.”

Jin also wanted to remind his ARMY “that we share the same emotions. Our day to day lives are similar. We all feel the same and I hope our fans know that.”

Jin even stole hearts when he decided to shed light on one of his most memorable ARMY moments.

With a fond glimmer in his eyes he told the host, “A special ARMY moment I remember is during a concert, when I was dancing and I got my choreography wrong and I suddenly made eye contact with one of the ARMY who were watching. I still remember that moment.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William's royal tour labeled 'PR move' as Twitterati lash out

Kate Middleton, Prince William's royal tour labeled 'PR move' as Twitterati lash out

BTS reveal their favorite ‘BE’ album song

BTS reveal their favorite ‘BE’ album song
BTS unveil the true meaning behind their decision to name their album ‘BE’

BTS unveil the true meaning behind their decision to name their album ‘BE’
Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans

Queen's head housekeeper quits role after staff revolted against Christmas plans
BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday

BTS’s Jin spills the beans behind V’s wholesome attempts to cheer him up on his birthday
BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance

BTS: Jimin, Jungkook set the 2020 Melon Awards stage on fire with ‘Black Swan’ performance
Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report

Prince Charles slammed for draining royal coffers: report
Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report

Meghan Markle will stick to royal patronages till Megxit review: report
Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix says it will not add a disclaimer to 'The Crown'
The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without

The one gift that the Kardashians, Jenners can't celebrate Christmas without
Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks

Queen Elizabeth likely to get Covid vaccine within weeks
Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020

Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020

Latest

view all