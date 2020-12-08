First, last time to happen: Prince Harry on living with Prince William

There used to be a time when Harry and William appeared to be very close and that was defined by the fact that they lived together in a small cottage during their training period with the RAF.

However, a resurfaced interview, featuring a complaint from Harry, sheds light on their now estranged relationship.

In the interview the pair were asked what it was like living together.

"It’s for the first time and the last time I can assure you of that," Harry said.

William insisted that he took care of the cooking and even had to clean up after his younger brother.

However, this seems to be a contradiction as Angela Levin's book Harry: Conversations with the Prince mentions that William's then-girlfriend-now-wife Kate Middleton "devotedly cooked for" William and "even ran his bath".

"[Harry] does do the washing up but then he leaves it in the sink," William said.



"Oh, the lies, the lies," Harry retorted.

William also mentions how his brother's snoring kept him up.

"They’re going to think we’re sharing a bed now!" Harry replied.



Levin mentions in the book that this was an "entertaining" performance, but it clarified the fact that "the two princes were determined to stay in control and avoid probing questions".

This can be seen when the brothers released a rare joint statement clarifying the fact that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the royal family did not damage their relationship.

Recently, William spoke in support of the investigation into Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview, calling it a "step in the right direction".

Following William's statement, royal fans pressed on why Prince Harry did not follow suit, but the royal was quick to put that to rest.

"You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," sources close to the Duke of Sussex claimed.

"Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers."



