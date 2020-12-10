Can't connect right now! retry
George Clooney hospitalised after health scare while filming for 'The Midnight Sky'

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

George Clooney was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe abdominal pains

George Clooney was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated following a massive drop in his weight, around 28 pounds, for his latest role.

According to The Mirror, Clooney was hospitalised with pancreatitis after he shed tonnes of weight while shooting for movie The Midnight Sky.

Clooney, who essays the role of an astronaut who undergoes an apolocalyptic event, was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe abdominal pains.

He told the tabloid, “I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself.”

“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character," the actor added.

Speaking on how wife Amal is not a big fan of the big beard he dons in the movie, Clooney said, “I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it, which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard.’ But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

