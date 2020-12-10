Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Prince Philip helped curate Prince William’s training or the throne: report

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth reportedly worked side by side to curate the perfect training regimen for Prince William, to prepare him for his future role as the King of England.

This claim was brought forward by a royal commentator, Isabelle Rivère, during the documentary Prince Philip - At Her Majesty's Service.

She claimed, "It was Philip who suggested to the Queen to invite their grandson to lunch once a week at Windsor Castle. And so the three of them would get lunch once a week and, at the end of the meal, Philip would slip away and leave Elizabeth to have a one-on-one meeting with William.”

Ms. Rivère even pointed out the Queen’s role in helping Prince William mentally prepare for the role within the documentary.

"For a long time, William was a little at odds with his future as a king, a future to which he had been forced since his birth. In a sense, it was a very precious moment, this tete-a-tete with his grandmother that allowed William to reconcile with his destiny."

