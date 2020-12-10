Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon the time a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag fell flat

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Kaley Cuoco recalls the terrifying moment when a Big Bang Theory gag fell flat with her and left a fan perplexed, distraught and highly apologetic.

Cuoco reminisced upon the entire moment during an interview with USA Today. 

She was quoted saying, “I was in my seat. I was really engrossed in this movie and out of nowhere – and I know the flight attendant thought this was very funny and in hindsight, maybe she now regrets it – she came up and she went ‘Penny, Penny,’ and she started knocking at me.”

And it was, like, terrifying. And I could tell [from] her face, she goes, ‘I’m so sorry’” but “I’m like, ‘That’s OK, (but) why are you knocking?’ It wasn’t registering. And she was so sorry and I said it was very OK.”

It was only later that she put two and two together and realized that the flight attendant was imitating Sheldon’s compulsive knocking habit.

