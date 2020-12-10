Kate Middleton, Prince William share video of their train tour

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Thursday shared a video of their train tour which they recently undertook.

The video was shared on the Instagram account of "Kensington Royal" with a caption that read, "From the organisations, people and initiatives we visited to pass on the nation's thanks, to those who stopped to wave as the #RoyalTrainTour passed by, thank you to everyone we met along the way!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to perform their royal duties after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently residing in California.