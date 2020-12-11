Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
Chrissy Teigen shuts down troll attacking her for 'going on about everything'

Friday Dec 11, 2020

A netizen commented that he is planning to unfollow Chrissy Teigen since she goes 'on about EVERYTHING'

Chrissy Teigen is not simply not letting a troll pass by making crass remarks about her.

The Cravings author had the perfect response to an angry netizen who called her 'classless.'

It all started when The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to her Twitter this Tuesday and announced that she is replacing the image of her show, Chrissy’s Court, since the service it streams on, Quibi, has gone dysfunctional.

For reasons unknown, her latest social media update did not seem to please a Twitter user who then took a jibe at the 35-year-old model. The netizen commented that he is planning to unfollow the star since she goes "on about EVERYTHING."

Chrissy, mother of two, responded to this rude comment but soon deleted it to avoid conflict. This led the Twitter follower to write, "I didn't say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless."

Upon this, a fan of Chrissy’s came to the rescue and took a stand for her, to which the person said,"160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However, the way she responded was completely classless."

Chrissy then clapped back with, "I haven't tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry."

The angry Twitter user, who could not take the insult went on to prove his allegations with a screenshot to prove that the model had in fact tweeted 160 times in the past hour.

Things were finally put to rest when another fan pointed out that this instead just meant that 160 tweets contain the star's name, not that the mother of two had written them all herself.

