entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

A photograph of Meghan and Harry from their wedding took over a prime spot in Prince Charles's home

Prince Charles shunned Kate Middleton and Prince William, and instead, gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a key position at his lavish royal abode.

The Prince of Wales, on Thursday, met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Clarence House. While the meeting was a success, what the internet could not stop noticing was a portrait of Meghan and Harry placed in the background at Charles's home.

The picture of the two princes also showed a framed photograph of Meghan and Harry from their wedding day taking over a prime spot on a table next to the fireplace.

As reported by Express UK, last month Charles posed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the same spot and a picture of Kate and William was placed back then.

Now, as it seems, that picture has been replaced by Harry and Meghan's with a subtle nod of approval by the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family earlier this year and recently reports of them being replaced by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in Fab Four were circulating on the web.

