Friday Dec 11 2020
Cardi B delivers iconic ‘Woman of the Year' speech at Billboard awards

After receiving a great accolade from Billboard, Cardi B left fans gushing with her awe-inspiring speech as the Woman of the Year.

Cardi reminisced upon 2020 during her acceptance speech, claiming “This is your girl Cardi and I am honored [with] the Woman of the Year award for Billboard. You know this year when it came to music I had so many things planned I had so many projects I wanted to come out.”

“Unfortunately due to covid-19 I couldn’t out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space, I think everybody this year was just messed up.”

Check it out below:


