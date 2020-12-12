Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Gigi Hadid sends love to Zayn Malik’s sister Waliya after she gets hitched

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Gigi Hadid is over the moon seeing her boyfriend Zayn Malik’s sister get married. 

Reacting to the photos of the British singer’s sister Waliya’s Nikkah ceremony, the supermodel was completely enthralled as she dropped endearing comments on the post.

“Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x,” wrote Gigi.

The former One Direction member’s sister stunned as a bridge as she donned a pink lehnga choli for the event.

While Waliya posed for the photos alongside her sisters Safaa and Doniya, her brother Zayn remained absent from the event.

