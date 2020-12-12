Marvel fans convinced Scarlett Johansson may return as Black Widow in ‘Loki’

Christmas came early for Marvel buffs who were treated with the action-packed trailer of Loki recently.

While the snippet from the upcoming Disney+ series unleashed a wave of euphoria amongst fans over the multiverse madness, some eagle-eyed fans think Black Widow makes an appearance as well.

While it has yet to be confirmed whether it actually was Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in the trailer or not, fans are convinced that Natasha Romanoff’s character may be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After spotting the red hair, fans couldn’t control their excitement. The shot shows a woman sitting while wearing a black tactical suit—similar to the one Black Widow wore.

he shot shows a woman sitting while wearing a black tactical suit

On top of all that, she also seems to be sitting on a purple-tinged planet which appears to Vormir—where Romanoff was killed.

One fan pleaded with Marvel: “Don’t do that. Don’t give us hope.”

For the unversed, Romanoff had sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame for the Soul Stone. While no indications of her return in future films has been made, she will be seen in Black Widow’s standalone prequel film that will be release next year.