Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade on Friday asked her critics to watch The Vampire Diaries instead of trying to organize her life.

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer shared a couple of her pictures with a caption that read, "Weekend plans: avoid organizing my closet/life & rewatch vampire diaries instead. wbu?" [sic]

It was her third Insta post since she disappeared from the Facebook-owned app in May.

She offered no explanation after her return earlier this month to the photo-video sharing app, where she is followed by over 2 million people.

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama television series developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith.

