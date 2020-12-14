Jennifer Aniston looks unrecognisable in THIS photo

Jennifer Aniston's fans went crazy after seeing a hilarious picture of their beloved actress who had turned into male alter-ego Richard Green during a viral challenge.

The Morning Show star, who has become a household name after playing Rachel Green in 'Friends', left fans scratching their heads when she joined the viral gender face swap challenge during the lockdown.



Aniston, who's loved for her gorgeous personality, sent her fans wild when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover. She was looking almost unrecognizable in the photo that went viral.



A fashion magazine shared the results of Aniston’s face swap challenge, looking stunning even in her male transformation. The magazine reported that several celebrities did the same including Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife partook in the viral gender face swap challenge during the lockdown and stunned everyone with her incredible look.

Jennifer Aniston's photo mesmerised fans and received funny comments as she was looking totally different after joining the face swap challenge.