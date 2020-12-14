Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Shakira breaks the internet with her new 'midnight' Insta picture

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 14, 2020

Shakira on Monday set the internet ablaze with a brand new picture shared on her Instagram account.

The "Waka Waka" singer looked gorgeous in a glittering dress which she wore for the post, receiving more than half million likes on the photo and video sharing app.

"Me once midnight hits," read the caption accompanying Shakira's picture.

On the work front, Shakira recently collaborated with Black-eyed Peas for her music video "Girl Like Me".

The music video was shot with her in Colombia and the trio in California. 

