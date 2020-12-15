Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Meghan Markle’s unseen photo from pre-royal days drops jaws

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Meghan Markle’s throwback shots from before her royal days, have been going viral on social media and leaving fans awe-struck. 

The Duchess of Sussex looks like a sight for sore eyes in the smoldering unseen photos where she puts on a classy display at a high society party.

The former actor was photographed with Lizzie Cundy and the ex-wife of phones4U billionaire John Caudwell.

The photo from 2016—the year Meghan met Prince Harry—is from a charity event at Caudwell’s residence in Mayfair.

She turned heads donning a silk one-shouldered dress with her straight brown locks set loose.

Cundy spoke about the event to FEMAIL, saying she became good friends with Meghan after the dinner.

“Meghan was sitting next to me. She wanted pictures with everyone because she didn't know anyone. Obviously, she'd flown in from Canada, she wanted to meet people and get to know who's who,” she said.

“It was a very high society party so I took pictures and that must've been one of them! She was climbing the ladder, as it were,” she added. 

