Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson throws shade at Ariana Grande by asking fan to marry him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Pete Davidson throws shade at Ariana Grande by asking fan to marry him

Pete Davidson took a dig at his ex-girlfriend and singer Ariana Grande while he ran into a fan who had the same name.

The Saturday Night Live star joked about ‘marrying’ Ariana Grande as he interacted with the singer’s namesake in New York City, outside the show’s studio.

In a TikTok video making rounds on social media, the fan screamed after meeting Davidson and said: “My name’s Arianna too.”

His response was spot-on and left many in fits of laughter.

“Oh! Well, hello. Let’s get married,” he said as he walked past the fan.

Sharing the clip on her social media, the fan wrote: “I met Pete Davidson & I’m in love.”

For the unversed, Davidson and Grande had started dating back in May 2018 and were engaged in June the same year. However, their whirlwind romance couldn’t last long and the two parted ways for good in October of the same year. 

More From Entertainment:

'Of guitars and guns': Ali Zafar shows off his artistic side in his latest post

'Of guitars and guns': Ali Zafar shows off his artistic side in his latest post
Dakota Johnson wears a ring on ‘that’ finger: Did Chris Martin pop the big question?

Dakota Johnson wears a ring on ‘that’ finger: Did Chris Martin pop the big question?
Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'

Scott Disick says he loves Kourtney Kardashian, their family 'more than anything in the world'
Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix

Jesy Nelson calls it quits with British girl group Little Mix
After Eugenie exits Frogmore Cottage, rumours of Harry and Meghan’s return escalate

After Eugenie exits Frogmore Cottage, rumours of Harry and Meghan’s return escalate

Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne diagnosed with coronavirus
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’
Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan

Zoheb Hassan is all praises for Meesha Shafi’s tribute for his sister Nazia Hassan
Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her

Oprah Winfrey shows off Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for her
Meghan Markle’s unseen photo from pre-royal days drops jaws

Meghan Markle’s unseen photo from pre-royal days drops jaws
Meghan Markle turns investor in wellness firm with Oprah Winfrey as first customer

Meghan Markle turns investor in wellness firm with Oprah Winfrey as first customer
Shawn Mendes reveals he 'really suffered' in aftermath of rumours about sexuality

Shawn Mendes reveals he 'really suffered' in aftermath of rumours about sexuality

Latest

view all