Pete Davidson throws shade at Ariana Grande by asking fan to marry him

Pete Davidson took a dig at his ex-girlfriend and singer Ariana Grande while he ran into a fan who had the same name.

The Saturday Night Live star joked about ‘marrying’ Ariana Grande as he interacted with the singer’s namesake in New York City, outside the show’s studio.

In a TikTok video making rounds on social media, the fan screamed after meeting Davidson and said: “My name’s Arianna too.”

His response was spot-on and left many in fits of laughter.

“Oh! Well, hello. Let’s get married,” he said as he walked past the fan.

Sharing the clip on her social media, the fan wrote: “I met Pete Davidson & I’m in love.”

For the unversed, Davidson and Grande had started dating back in May 2018 and were engaged in June the same year. However, their whirlwind romance couldn’t last long and the two parted ways for good in October of the same year.