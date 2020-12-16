Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Cardi B sparks frenzy as she surprises Offset with stunning lamborghini on his 29th bash

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Cardi B gifted a stunning golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. to Offset on 29th birthday

Cardi B is not holding back from showering love on her man, Offset, as she gifted him the most expensive present ever.

The US rapper surprised Offset with a stunning golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. as they celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Cardi B can be seen covering Offset's eyes with her hand, only to break it to him that she has surprised him with the most expensive gift ever!

The video, shared by Offset, was captioned, "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib."

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset are facing immense backlash for having a maskless, jam-packed birthday party in the middle of the pandemic.

During the party, Offset was gifted a cake adorned with jewelry and $100 bills. 

